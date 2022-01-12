TELA Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.67 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 46,838 shares of company stock worth $580,783 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

