Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,986. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

