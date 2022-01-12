Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.99

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.99 and traded as high as C$41.76. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$41.69, with a volume of 6,627 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$173,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$520,119. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,300. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,419,289.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

