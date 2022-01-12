Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $80,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.80. 11,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.49 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $326.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.