Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $22.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,035.17. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,945.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,742.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,004.59.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.