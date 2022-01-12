Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,794 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,165. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

