Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.03 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avantor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avantor by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 629,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 274,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,712,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

