Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 62,100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.44. 34,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,087. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

