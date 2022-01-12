Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,435 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.77.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,862. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.