Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $49.44 Million in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,009,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.01% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 311,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

