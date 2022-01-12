Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45.35 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,638. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $278.95 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

