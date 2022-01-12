Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Raymond James worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,346 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

RJF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

