Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

