Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.42. 3,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

