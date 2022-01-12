TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 116,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,003,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

TEL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

