TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.93

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 9855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

