TD Securities Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,308. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

