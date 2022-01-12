TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

