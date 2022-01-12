TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 243,786 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,786 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.