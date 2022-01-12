TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 138.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 34.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

