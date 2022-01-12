TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

