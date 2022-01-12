TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of NMI worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

