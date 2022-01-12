Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Tapestry worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.