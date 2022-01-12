Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Up 6%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.56 and last traded at $157.32. 159,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,424,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

