Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,309,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

