Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Research Coverage Started at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $130.50. 103,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,646,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

