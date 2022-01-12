Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 523,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,279. The firm has a market cap of $683.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

