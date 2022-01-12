Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,415. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

