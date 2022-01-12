Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 496,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 36.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 347,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. 5,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

