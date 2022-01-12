Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $61,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.