Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of WLK opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

