Synovus Financial Corp Has $272,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $304.89 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.