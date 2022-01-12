Synovus Financial Corp Has $205,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

