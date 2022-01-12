Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,185 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

