SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

SYNNEX stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

