Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.89. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $96.88 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

