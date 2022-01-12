Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) were down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

