Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 51.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

