Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

