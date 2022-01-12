Swiss National Bank Has $17.23 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

