Swiss National Bank Buys 44,760 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,312 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

