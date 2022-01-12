Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of AerCap worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AerCap by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AER stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

