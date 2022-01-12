SVB Leerink Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.33 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

