SVB Leerink Weighs in on Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

