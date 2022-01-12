SVB Leerink Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Progyny has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,650. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

