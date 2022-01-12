SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $372,820.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

