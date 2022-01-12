Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 77,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $39.82.

