Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,908. The company has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.