Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New $618,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 296,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $29,312,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,713. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

