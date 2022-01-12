Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

